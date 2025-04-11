BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 16,177,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 23,730,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $819.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.34.

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BigBear.ai by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

