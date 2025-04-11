Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Shares Down 12.1% – Here’s Why

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.32 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). Approximately 118,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 55,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BBB is a broadband provider that delivers super-fast broadband using alternative technologies to homes and businesses that are unserved or underserved by fibre.

BBB has customers in 30 countries with regional business units in the UK (serving UK, Germany, Poland, Greece and Ireland), Italy (serving Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland), Norway (serving Scandinavia) and Australia (serving Australasia).

