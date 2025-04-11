Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,060.00 and last traded at $1,011.48. 75 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,079.03.

Biglari Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,055.38.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 1st. The company reported ($36.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.12 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

