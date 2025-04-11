Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.05. Blend Labs shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 328,695 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLND

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $793.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 836,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,348.19. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,900. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Blend Labs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 374,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 194,310 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.