BNP Paribas Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Strong-Buy

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

CF Industries stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.19. 103,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,062. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 280,535 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after acquiring an additional 225,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

