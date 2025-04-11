Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.09 and last traded at $142.38. Approximately 3,210,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,970,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

Get Boeing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $882,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.