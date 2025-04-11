Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to Hold at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.62.

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.3 %

Boot Barn stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

