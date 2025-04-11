Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.62.

Boot Barn stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 63,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,542. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,720,000 after acquiring an additional 709,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,091,000 after purchasing an additional 706,518 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,699,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,177,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,351,000 after buying an additional 280,892 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

