Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 278,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 115,488 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

