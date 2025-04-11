Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Target Price at $118.60

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

