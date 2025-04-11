Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price at $49.45

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.45.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $562,666.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,097,669.15. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $104,117.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,957,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,149,000 after purchasing an additional 404,782 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $14.63 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

