Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Target Price at $62.25

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

