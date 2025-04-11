Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Target Price at $62.25

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.
Several equities analysts have commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
WNS stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
