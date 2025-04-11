BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) CEO Sells $116,450.00 in Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles W. Allen sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $116,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,293,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,262.14. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BTCS Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.90. BTCS Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. BTCS had a net margin of 366.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BTCS by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTCS in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BTCS by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90,171 shares during the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BTCS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Featured Articles

