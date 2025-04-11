Calnex Solutions’ (CLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 115 ($1.49) target price on the stock.

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

LON CLX opened at GBX 43.30 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Calnex Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 39.25 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 73 ($0.95). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.17.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Calnex Solutions

In other news, insider Helen Kelisky bought 20,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £10,101 ($13,111.37). 25.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions designs, produces and markets test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for the telecommunications and cloud computing industries. Calnex’s portfolio enables R&D, pre-deployment and in-service testing for network technologies and networked applications, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecommunications and cloud computing networks and the applications that run on it.

To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.