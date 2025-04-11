Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.85. 984,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,743. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

