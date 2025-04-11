Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 107000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.44.
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.
