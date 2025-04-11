Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 536.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 919,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775,331 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SONY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

