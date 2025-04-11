Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 38,581 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.23 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average of $152.22. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

