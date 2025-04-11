Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $24,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,039,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,827,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,098,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $239.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.39. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

