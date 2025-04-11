Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 3,362,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,886,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129,123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 22,554.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after buying an additional 3,885,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $58,070,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $48,953,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $26,112,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

