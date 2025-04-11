CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

CareRx Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

