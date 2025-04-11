Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.82. 1,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
Cascades Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
