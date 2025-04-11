Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 57,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,705,000 after purchasing an additional 838,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,368.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 279,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after acquiring an additional 260,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

