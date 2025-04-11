cat in a dogs world Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $212.10 Million (MEW)

cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $212.10 million and approximately $67.59 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81,840.73 or 0.99491912 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,476.42 or 0.99049029 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
cat in a dogs world Token Profile
cat in a dogs world launched on March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mew.
Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using US dollars.
