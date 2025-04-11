cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $212.10 million and approximately $67.59 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81,840.73 or 0.99491912 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,476.42 or 0.99049029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

cat in a dogs world Token Profile

cat in a dogs world launched on March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mew.

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.002237 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $47,390,494.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

