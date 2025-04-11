CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IGR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 863,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,937. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.