Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$99,313.20 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer John F. Soini bought 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$99,313.20.

John F. Soini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, March 18th, John F. Soini purchased 4,104 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.48 per share, with a total value of C$79,945.92.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$15.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.30.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.