Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 208.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,318 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after buying an additional 1,884,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Centene by 693.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,935 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,786,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,040,000 after buying an additional 1,214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,080,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,056,000 after acquiring an additional 928,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

