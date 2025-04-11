CenterBook Partners LP Buys 13,270 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 473.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW opened at $84.67 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

