CenterBook Partners LP Sells 29,878 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 29,878 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 377.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $202,803,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

