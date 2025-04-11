CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ball by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BALL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

