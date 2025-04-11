Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 101,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 128,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

