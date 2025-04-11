CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $12.98. CeriBell shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 593,673 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBLL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CeriBell by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at $2,588,000. Yu Fan bought a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at $31,631,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in CeriBell during the fourth quarter worth $102,677,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at $3,882,000.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

