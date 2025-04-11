Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.8 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.29. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.