Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3,711.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 374,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 364,988 shares during the period. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $134.88 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $133.45 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $237.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

