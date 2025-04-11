Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.95), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.32 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.38) EPS.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.03. Children’s Place has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $19.74.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.