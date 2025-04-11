Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 40,322 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $406,042.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,502,093.85. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,800 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $583,692.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $2,269,327.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

