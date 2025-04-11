Citigroup Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $164.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $193.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.95.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.
In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
