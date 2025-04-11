Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $305.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

