Citigroup Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $210.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.68.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $9.64 on Friday, hitting $181.94. 33,915,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,351,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.33 and its 200 day moving average is $195.94. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $855.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

