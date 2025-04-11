Citigroup Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $84.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

IFF stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

