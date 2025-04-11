Civic Market Capitalization Achieves $94.46 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $94.46 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

