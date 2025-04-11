Clean Energy Transition LLP Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616,730 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 7.7% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $205,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 37,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

