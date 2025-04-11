Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

CLH opened at $194.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.94 and its 200-day moving average is $231.61. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

