Coign Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.34.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

