Coign Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,334 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $350.05 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

