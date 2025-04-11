Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 2,022 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 46,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,069,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,271,000 after acquiring an additional 888,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:FE opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

