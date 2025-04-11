Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $297,947,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after buying an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after acquiring an additional 965,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

