Colonial Trust Advisors Has $68,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 652.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,590,061.20. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $90,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,888,697.48. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,245,342 shares of company stock worth $307,735,023. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 6.1 %

Airbnb stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $166.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

