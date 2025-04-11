Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

