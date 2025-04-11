Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,625,000 after buying an additional 279,254 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,817,000 after purchasing an additional 197,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $311.06 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.25 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.95.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.80.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

